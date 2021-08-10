Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92.

