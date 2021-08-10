Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

