Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

NYSE DEN opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

