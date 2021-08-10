Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,238 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3,318.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,074,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

