Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 47,250 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 1,538.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.