Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of -191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

