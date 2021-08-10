Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 31,730.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,044,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57.

