Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

