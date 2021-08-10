Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

