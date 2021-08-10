Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753,280 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.