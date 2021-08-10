Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,909 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,909 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

IRDM opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.76 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

