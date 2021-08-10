Royal Bank of Canada Sells 57,307 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,307 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

