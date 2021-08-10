Royal Bank of Canada Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.