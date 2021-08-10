Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of PSF opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

