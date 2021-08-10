Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.