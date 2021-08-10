Royale Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $347,430.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

