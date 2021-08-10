RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Achieves $91.05 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $26,769.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $45,532.57 or 0.99978484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002321 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

