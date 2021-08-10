Ruff Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.60 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

