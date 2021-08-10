Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) & Renren (NYSE:RENN) Head to Head Analysis

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.50 $114.89 million N/A N/A Renren $18.11 million 12.60 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rush Enterprises and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.57% 14.06% 5.94% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Renren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.