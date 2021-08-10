Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $40,663.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.31 or 0.06913783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.55 or 0.01309259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00363029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00129624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00584855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00338509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00291525 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,736,117 coins and its circulating supply is 31,618,805 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

