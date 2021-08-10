SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $88,973.96

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $88,973.96 and approximately $1,911.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016901 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 177.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 210.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

