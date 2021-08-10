SafeCoin Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $11.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,447.48 or 1.00080517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.37 or 0.01042415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00349304 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00385784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004470 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

