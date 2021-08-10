SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.46 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $10.46 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.