Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.98

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

