SakeToken (SAKE) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. SakeToken has a market cap of $4.30 million and $15,778.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,353,995 coins and its circulating supply is 99,932,055 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.