Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 221.3% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $129,888.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00844690 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

