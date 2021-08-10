salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.39. 4,367,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

