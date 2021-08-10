salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.97. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.