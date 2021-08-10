Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $203.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
NASDAQ SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.