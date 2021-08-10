Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $203.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

