Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 218,891 shares.The stock last traded at $194.52 and had previously closed at $195.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

