Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 293.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Santander Consumer USA worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SC stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.