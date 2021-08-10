Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,029 shares of company stock worth $23,208,854 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

