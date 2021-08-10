Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 8,238 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Health Catalyst worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.