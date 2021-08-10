Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 9,741 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,943.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 310,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

