Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.90.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

