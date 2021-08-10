Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

