Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,774.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,774 ($49.31) and last traded at GBX 3,726 ($48.68), with a volume of 83688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,729 ($48.72).

SDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,593.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

