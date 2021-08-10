Schroders (SDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schroders (LON: SDR) recently:

8/3/2021 – Schroders had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Schroders had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Schroders had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Schroders had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Schroders had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Shares of LON SDR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,735 ($48.80). The company had a trading volume of 96,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,593.29. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,774 ($49.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Get Schroders plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last 90 days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.