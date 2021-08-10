Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1,654.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,149,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 233,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,821,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

