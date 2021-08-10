Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 178,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

