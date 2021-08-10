Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,012. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92.

