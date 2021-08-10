Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Increased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 19,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,805. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01.

