Scotiabank Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.49. 28,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,382. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.10. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

