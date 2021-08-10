ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $7,874.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,714,078 coins and its circulating supply is 37,030,467 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

