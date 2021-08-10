Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $55,283.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

