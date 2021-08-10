Scrypta Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $325,246.72 and approximately $491.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016754 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 175% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,243,084 coins and its circulating supply is 17,443,084 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

