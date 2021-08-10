Secret Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Secret has a total market cap of $103.86 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00385456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.04 or 0.01078218 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

