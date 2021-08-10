Secure Pad Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for $11.69 or 0.00025595 BTC on major exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $14,338.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secure Pad has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,285 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secure Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secure Pad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secure Pad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

