Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 250.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

