SEEN One Day Volume Hits $22,671.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SEEN has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $22,671.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00009515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00155921 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.